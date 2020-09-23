SEPTEMBER 25 - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020
This festival celebrates mind, body and soul by promoting health, wellness and community through yoga, music, healthy food, and sunshine. Visit different health "villages" of local and regional retailers that specialize in health and wellness products. Yoga classes taught by both certified local and out of state instructors, food demonstrations by local chefs, and interactive health stations. This family-friendly event offers different levels of admission packages.
ARK-LA-TEX POKER RUN AND CAR SHOW
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020
The Ark-La-Tex Poker Run and Car Show will be held at Kickstands in Shreveport on Saturday, September 26 at
8:30 a.m. Tickets are $40.
The Biker Rally, Car and Motorcycle Show will feature live bands and you can purchase auction tickets to win a 1996 Harley Davidson Fatboy that was customized in 2015.
SEPTEMBER 26 - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020
A magical adventure awaits when you visit Jubilee Zoo during the Unicorn Daze! You and your family will enjoy these whimsical days full of unicorn rides and a unicorn scavenger hunt. Choose from tasty treats of unicorn "poop" and unicorn lemonade. Pick out some unicorn prizes or check out our unicorn items in the gift shop.
The cost for this event is free for age 2 and under, $8 for age 2-5, and $12 age 6 and over. Pony and unicorn rides are an additional $4.
WEDDING BELL BLUES MURDER MYSTERY EVENT
SEPTEMBER 25 - SEPTEMBER 26, 2020
The Wedding Bell Blues Event will be held at East Bank Theatre in Bossier on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $15.
The Bossier Arts Council and East Bank Theatre Murder Mystery Theatre will feature Mat Latz and his zany cast of characters. Who killed the romance? A wacky list of stereotypes is all gathered for the wedding rehearsal of their beloved first daughter, June Cleavage, when the unspeakable happens. Curmudgeonly rumpled detective Tommy Tonuta and his smart mouth assistant, Charlene Chardonnay, must weed out the red herring from the real clues in this interactive murder mystery theater.
The Hot Dawg Hut will be on hand to serve up some tasty dinner options while you enjoy the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
BLACK WALL STREET POP-UP MAKER FAIRE
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020
Join us to celebrate black businesses, black creatives, black cuisine, black voting power and black communities being counted in the 2020 Census by the end of the month deadline.
We will also celebrate black history in the rich, historic community of Allendale near Shreveport Common.
We will have online voter registration and help those that have not completed the census do so at our event.
Vendor booths are free as always. If you would like to be a part of the Black Wall Street Pop-Up Maker Faire, complete the following form: https://forms.gle/54vj5x1rPv21qRro7
Food and beverages will be purchased from members of the MS KICK incubator that provides pathways for local food businesses to become certified and grow their food businesses. The Incubator is brought to us by local HBCU, Southern University at Shreveport, LA.