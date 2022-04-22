CAMP MINDEN, La. - Archers from across the country are meeting at Camp Minden through Sunday, April 24, for the 2022 McKenzie Archery Shooters Association Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour. The event kicks off a 10-year run at the 15,000 acre facility west of Minden.
Organizers expect the event will bring in more than 2,000 competitors along with friends, family, manufacturers and staff, plus an anticipated $25 million in economic impact over the course of the 10-year run.
Hosts for the event will be the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission, in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and City of Bossier City.
A cooperative project by the Louisiana National Guard, Caddo Parish Commission, Bossier Parish Police Jury, and the Webster Parish Police Jury provided a 30-plus acre parking area/tournament village for the event, an area that will also be utilized as a staging center for the Louisiana National Guard for emergency response.
“We’re excited to know we’re getting something that is going to be so great for our area, and it’s good for ten years,” said Bob Brotherton, Bossier Parish Police Jury member for District 1, and member of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Board.
“A lot of time and energy went into getting this event, and it’s the result of great partnerships between Bossier and Webster parishes, the National Guard, the Sports Commission and others who helped. I can’t imagine anyone not wanting to be a part of this. It’s good for our economy and will showcase our area nationally,” Brotherton said.
“The Archery Shooters Association has been conducting national 3-D Pro/Am archery events for over 25 years,” said Michael Tyrell, President of the Archery Shooters Association, LLC. “We have had the pleasure of dealing with many fine host cities and are confident that our decision to come here is a solid business decision.”
Competition Archery Media (“CAM”) provides “live” coverage on the national cable The Sportsman Channel to showcase the Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down which will be held at the Bossier Civic Center Saturday, April 23 at 4 p.m., in partnership with the City of Bossier City.
CAM also will provide full media coverage of the ASA Pro/Am Tour weekend on Facebook or YouTube under “Competition Archery Media.”
For more information about the ASA Pro/Am Tour or ASA Federation please visit www.ASAarchery.com.
Schedule of Events
Wednesday: 1 PM - 5 PM ASA Registration & Practice Facilities Open
Thursday: 8:00 AM ASA Registration / Practice Facilities open
8 AM - 5 PM GPO Precision Shoot - Known Distance - Tee-times
Noon Zebra Bowstrings Pro / Am Team Shoot
2:45 PM Zebra Bowstrings Team Shoot - Awards Presentation
5:00 PM ASA Registration Closes
Friday: 8:00 AM ASA Registration / Facilities open
8 AM - 5 PM GPO Precision Shoot - Known Distance - Tee-times
9:00 AM First Round - All Pro Classes
10:00 AM Friday Option Round for Sat 11:30am / Sun 7:30am times
2:00 PM Friday Option Round for Sat 7:30 / 3:30 times & Ranges A,B,C,D for Semi-Pros
5:00 PM ASA Registration Closes
7:00 PM Facilities Close
Saturday: 6:30 AM Registration / Practice Facilities open
7:00 AM Eagle, Youth Traditional & Junior Eagle Safety Meeting at Eagle Practice Area
7:30 AM First Round - Shotgun Start Amateur Classes
7:30 AM Shotgun Start - Eagle Classes, Youth Traditional & Junior Eagle
7:30 AM Second Round - All Pro Classes
7:30 AM - 5 PM GPO Precision Shoot - Known Distance - Tee-times
11:30 AM Shotgun Start - Amateur and semi-pro classes
11:30 AM Future Champions - Meet at ASA Registration
1:00 PM Future Champions ASA Pro Session
3:00 PM Award Ceremony - Eagle, Youth Traditional & Junior Eagle - On Site
3:30 PM Second Round - Amateur Classes
7:00 PM Facilities Close
Saturday
4 PM
Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down
Bossier Civic Center
620 Benton Rd (Exit 20-B on I-20)
Bossier City, LA 71111
3:50 PM Ten minute Pro judging period begins
4:00 PM Live coverage begins on The Sportsmens Channel
4:05 PM Shoot Down Begins with the Women's Pro Class
Sunday: 6:00 AM Sunrise Services
6:00 AM Practice facilities open
7:30 AM Final Round - Shotgun Start
9:00 AM Awards Ceremony - Amateur Classes completed Saturday
11:30 AM Awards Ceremony - Semi-Pro & Amateur
1:00 PM Facilities close