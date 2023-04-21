MINDEN, La. - Kilt up! Head down to Miller Quarters in downtown Minden, Louisiana to celebrate Scottish culture and heritage with the 21st Annual Scottish Tartan Festival.
Enjoy traditional Scottish and Irish music, Celtic Rock, and Bluegrass; as well as Scottish Highland dance; Irish dance; Highland Games; storytelling; living history exhibitions; a dog show; a children's area; broadsword demonstrations; and the March of the Clans, led by Red River Pipes and Drums.
Bring your sunscreen and plan for a day filled with music, dance, athletics, history, and fun for all ages. There will be Scottish/Irish/Celtic crafts, apparel and food vendors, as well as portable restroom facilities on site.
- Admission: Cash or credit card payments on site.
- Adults: $10, Children ages 6-11: $5, Children ages 5 and under: Free!