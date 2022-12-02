SHREVEPORT, La. - Cornhole is a fun game that people play at BBQs and tailgating events, but it's also a professional sport that is rapidly growing and it's coming to Shreveport.
Friday kicks off a weekend long event that is the American Cornhole League Southwest Conference at the Shreveport Convention Center.
People of all ages can compete, but you do have to pre-register. There will be novice to professional competitors.
There are also local cornhole events happening in Shreveport and Bossier City during the week that everyone is welcome to participate part in.
If you're interested in this growing sport head to the Shreveport Convention Center to check it out.