SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – Bourbon and Barbeque Festival, a local celebration of Shreveport-Bossier’s bourbon and barbecue culture, will make its return to the Red River District on this Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 3-8 p.m with bourbon, barbecue, and music from local DJs and New Orleans' own, Stooges Brass Band.
The 2nd Annual Bourbon and Barbeque Festival consists of various bourbon samples and cocktails provided by Fatty Arbuckle's Pub and four (4) barbecue competitors competing for Best Ribs, Best Brisket, and People's Choice. The competitors are Hives Barbeque, Bad Wolf BBQ, Triple J BBQ, and a newly formed barbecue team with local chefs Gabriel Balderas of Zuzul and El Cabo Verde and Sione Maumalanga of Ono Hawaiian Grill.
Attendees of the festival will get to sample each barbecue and bourbon offering and vote on their favorite barbecue. The winning pitmaster will win a trophy and a cash prize.
General admission tickets are available for $75. VIP tickets are sold out. The Red River District will be open to all ages, however festival ticket holders must be ages 21 and up.
Bourbon and Barbeque Festival is organized by Chase Boytin of Fatty Arbuckle's Pub and Jada Durden of Durden Media Group and Loving This Life Jada. Sponsors of the festival include Boytim Ventures, Culligan Water, and Richard Creative. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
For complete details of Bourbon and Barbeque Festival, visit www.facebook.com/bourbonbarbequefestival and bourbonandbarbeque.com.