BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Brooks and Dunn Reboot Tour is Friday night, June 10, at the Brookshire's Grocery Arena and before you go, here are a few things to be aware of:
- Doors open at 5:30 P.M. and the show starts at 7:00 P.M.
- Clear bags are allowed, and non clear bags must be "6x9"or smaller
- Prohibited items include: professional cameras, knives of any kind, alcohol/glass, and weapons
- Parking is free, but there is no parking in the grass, and violators will be towed
- Rideshare apps will drop off and pick up from the Jimmie Davis Highway
Kix Brooks is returning home to Shreveport for the tour and Brooks and Dunn's opener for the concert is also a Shreveport native and C.E. Byrd alumnus, Jordan Davis.