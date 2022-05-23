Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with local members of the NFL to offer free youth training camps this summer.

SHREVEPORT, LA – Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with local members of the NFL to offer free training camps for Caddo Parish youth this summer.
NFL safety, Brandon Wilson of the Cincinnati Bengals, in conjunction with Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host the 2nd Annual Brandon Wilson Football Camp, Saturday, June 18th at Shreveport Independence Stadium from 9:00am – 12noon. This non-contact, instructional camp is for youth (girls and boys) ages 7 – 15. Participants will learn the basic fundamentals of football and improve their football skills. This camp is free. Pre-Registration is required. Registration deadline is Friday, May 27th.
NFL cornerbacks Greedy Williams of the Cleveland Browns and Rodarius Williams of the New York Giants will host a youth football camp on Saturday, June 25th from 9:00am – 12:00noon at Shreveport Independence Stadium. This non-contact, instructional camp is free to all youth (girls and boys, ages 6-16). Registration is required. Deadline is June 23rd.
Greedy Williams played at Calvary Baptist Academy (High School) and LSU Tigers (College). Rodarius Williams played at Calvary Baptist Academy(High School) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (College).
“We are excited to have Brandon, Greedy and Rodarius back home giving their personal time back to our Caddo Parish youth and communities. We envision this football camp to be an annual summer event,” said Caddo Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley.
For more information and to register, visit caddoparks.org.