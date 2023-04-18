SHREVEPORT, LA - The Caddo Parish School Board will vote Tuesday on whether to close E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary School.
The school is home to 160 students. If the board votes to close it, the students will be transferred to New Creswell and other neighborhood schools.
Superintendent Lamar Goree says they're taking into account the community's feelings with what to do with the school. A 19% decline in population has led to lower school enrollments, and lower trending test scores over the last few years haven't helped.
Goree said Shreveport has seen this problem with school consolidation before, and the CPSB has created a seamless process to place staff amongst other schools in the system.
The superintendent assures all qualified personnel will not lose their jobs. Even some of the teachers in the Special Education programs will be able to follow their students to new locations like A.C. Steere, 81st Street and New Creswell. All students leaving Stoner Hill will be joining a school that has higher performance scores and more academic resources for students.
Goree said Caddo Parish Schools has a "great record" in not creating blight when they decide to close schools. They're unsure yet of what will be done with the property as they have not held meetings with members of the community to discuss what will be done with taxpayer land.
The district will work with the community to make sure there are no eyesores, boarded schools or unmaintained assets, Goree said. The superintendent says it's premature to say what would be done with the property at this time.