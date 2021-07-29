SHREVEPORT, La. - Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is an American classic and Pulitzer Prize winning drama. Set in the plantation home in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon, the play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the "Cat," Brick's wife.
The drama was scheduled to be the last production of SLT’s 98th Membership Season but it was postponed due to COVID.
Tickets went on sale for SLT’s long-delayed Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on July 20.
Performances are scheduled for July 29, 30, 31, August 6, and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and August 1, and 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Shreveport Little Theatre located at 812 Margaret Place.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors, students, and active military. There is no additional charge for 98th Season members, as this show was included in their 98th Season membership package.
Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439 or at www.shreveportlittletheatre.com.