SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents in the Martin Luther King Jr. and Cooper Road neighborhoods are giving away summer bridge workbooks for students from K-8th grade.
The workbook will bridge the student from one grade level to the next by helping them with different skills in subjects like reading, writing, math, science, social studies, and fitness.
The workbooks will be given to students that attend school at Northside, Pinegrove, and Green Oaks.
The giveaway will be at 9am Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., statue on the corner of Hilry Huckaby and MLK Drive.