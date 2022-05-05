SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Derby Day returns for the first time since 2019 with a move to the incredible grounds of The David Toms Academy known as “265.”
The 2022 event will be the first public event to be held at this prestigious and beautiful venue that sits in the heart of Shreveport.
The event will continue to carry its tradition of being a vibrant outdoor celebration of the Kentucky Derby.
Crowds of up to 1000 people from over 15 states will descend upon the stately grounds to witness one of the world’s most treasured races.
The first Saturday in May has become one of the most anticipated days on Shreveport’s event calendar.