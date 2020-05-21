SHREVEPORT, La. - This past weekend the State Fair of Louisiana hosted “FAIR FOOD DRIVE IN DAYS” at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. It featured some of the most popular food vendors from the State Fair of Louisiana. Because of the positive response and support from the community, “FAIR FOOD DRIVE IN DAYS” has been extended and will open back up this Thursday, May 21st and will run through Memorial Day, Monday, May 25th. The hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day, with free admission and parking. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for food purchases.
The public can continue to enjoy some of their favorite Fair Foods such as Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Wisconsin Cheese, Deep Fried Candy Bars and Oreos, Ice Cream, Cotton Candy, Candy Apples, Philly Cheesesteak, Polish & Italian Sausage and Chicken-On-A-Stick just to name a few.
All concession workers will be adhering to social distancing guidelines, which will also be in place for customers. All food will be packaged for take-out and to-go, but a limited number of picnic tables are available on our covered patios. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available for use. The Food Court area has been approved for a capacity of 408 persons, but we are limiting the capacity to a maximum of 250 persons at a time as an extra safety precaution. Enter the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from Hearne Ave. at Kings Hwy. and proceed through Gate 1.
For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit our website at www.statefairoflouisiana.com.