SHREVEPORT, La.- Learning Express Toys & Gifts, founded in 1987, is a franchised retail toy store concept focused on quality and educational toys and gifts for children of all ages. With more than 85 franchised stores in 27 states, Learning Express Toys is the largest and most established specialty toy franchise business in America. As part of their efforts to make shopping for fun, EASY, Learning Express is hosting a "Bunny Buffet" where customers can get a FREE personalized Easter bucket by spending $30 in-store.