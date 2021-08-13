SHREVEPORT, La. - Calling all geeks! Cosplay up and immerse yourself in the universe of geeky fandom.
Meet more than a dozen actors ranging from Dr. Carlisle Cullen from the 'Twilight' series to Chris Kattan of Saturday Night Live.
Be amazed at the costumes, go home with treasures from the vendors, get yourself printed in 3D imaging by the Digital Media Institute and more, more, more. Geek'd Con is not to be missed!
When: Fri.- Sun., Aug. 13-15, various times. Where: Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St. Cost: $10/$35.