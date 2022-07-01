SHREVEPORT, La. - Visit Shreveport-Bossier has welcomed almost 4,000 motorcycle enthusiasts for the Gold Wing Road Rider’s Association Wing Ding 43 Annual Conference at the Shreveport Convention center this weekend. This is the first time the event has ever been held in the state of Louisiana.
Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau Public Relations Manager Jerrica Bennett said the convention brings a large economic boost this conference brings to Shreveport, and she said, "this convention alone were seeing a $4.4 million economic impact and about 4,800 overnight hotel room nights in town so all that money is going back into our community back into our area."
Members of the Gold Wing Road Rider’s Association come from across the nation to where the conference is held.
Vendors apart of Wing Ding spoke about the conference, and their experience in Shreveport.
Bill Hinds from Springfield Illinois said "it's our 16th wing ding and we enjoy coming because we meet a lot of nice people and there's all kind of events and rides that go on its a very nice event."
Hinds also spoke about coming to Shreveport for the first time, "this is our first time in Louisiana, and we've always heard this is a nice place to come and we've enjoyed being here a lot of nice people and the convention center welcomes everyone."