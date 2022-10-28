Halloween costumes
SHREVEPORT, La. - With Halloween creeping upon us next week, cities across the ArkLaTex are hosting many safe, family-friendly events to add to your trick-or-treat routes this year. Here are some local activities where you can collect lots of sweet treats and enjoy some spooky fun. 

 

Louisiana

Bossier

  • Halloween at the Bossier City Farmers Market 
    Pierre Bossier Mall - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Fall Festival  
    The Pentecostals of Bossier City - Sunday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat Wrestling Extravaganza 
    Airline Baptist Church - Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Minden

  • Fall Fest  
    Evergreen Church - Sunday at 5 p.m.

Ruston

  • Fall Fest  
    205 W Woodhaven Rd. - Today from 11 p.m. to Friday at 12:30 a.m.
  • Trunk or Treat  
    The Springs - Sunday from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m

Shreveport 

  • Aspiring Educators Trunk or Treat   
    Louisiana State University in Shreveport - Today from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat at the Andress  
    Andress Center - Friday from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m
  • Field of Screams Trick or Treat Event  
    Shreveport Dixie Baseball - Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Family Halloween Event 
    1510 Corporate Dr. - Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Black Dragon Kung Fu Trick or Treat 
    Black Dragon Kung Fu Academy - Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight
  • Tri-State Trunk or Treat 
    Highland Club - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat
    Forest Park Funeral Home - Saturday from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. 
  • Trunk or Treat 
    Winnfield Funeral Home - Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stonewall

  • St. Ann’s Trunk or Treat 
    St. Anns Catholic Church - Sunday at 4 p.m.

Texas

Atlanta

  • Trunk or Treat 
    Woods Park - Saturday at 5 p.m. 

Carthage

  • Candy and Cauldrons Trick or Treating 
    Martin Creek Lake State Park - Saturday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Jefferson

  • LOTP Haunted Hayride and Trunk or Treat 
    Brushy Creek Campground Lake O the Pines - Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. 

Longview

  • Trunk or Treat (Sensory Friendly) 
    1402 McCann Rd. - Friday at 5 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat Spooktacular 
    Stillwater RV Resort - Friday at 10 a.m.
  • Trunk or Treat Family Fun Night 
    Drug Emporium - Saturday at 4 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat hosted by Special Health Resources 
    Woman & Child Health Center of Longview - Saturday from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat 
    Patterson Nissan - Monday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Halloween Trick or treating at the Bakery
    Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. - Monday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • CHRISTUS Trunk or Treat 
    3133 Good Shepherd Way - Monday from 10 p.m. to midnight

Texarkana

  • Trunk or Treat
    Regional Arts Center - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
  • Fall Festival 
    Main Street - Saturday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • SpookFest at the Plex  
    The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express - Saturday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Arkansas

Texarkana

  • Fall Festival 
    Washington Academy Charter School - Sunday at 3 p.m.
