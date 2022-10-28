SHREVEPORT, La. - With Halloween creeping upon us next week, cities across the ArkLaTex are hosting many safe, family-friendly events to add to your trick-or-treat routes this year. Here are some local activities where you can collect lots of sweet treats and enjoy some spooky fun.
Louisiana
Bossier
- Halloween at the Bossier City Farmers Market Pierre Bossier Mall - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fall Festival The Pentecostals of Bossier City - Sunday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat Wrestling Extravaganza Airline Baptist Church - Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Minden
- Fall Fest Evergreen Church - Sunday at 5 p.m.
Ruston
- Fall Fest 205 W Woodhaven Rd. - Today from 11 p.m. to Friday at 12:30 a.m.
- Trunk or Treat The Springs - Sunday from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m
Shreveport
- Aspiring Educators Trunk or Treat Louisiana State University in Shreveport - Today from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at the Andress Andress Center - Friday from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m
- Field of Screams Trick or Treat Event Shreveport Dixie Baseball - Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Family Halloween Event 1510 Corporate Dr. - Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Black Dragon Kung Fu Trick or Treat Black Dragon Kung Fu Academy - Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight
- Tri-State Trunk or Treat Highland Club - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Trunk or TreatForest Park Funeral Home - Saturday from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat Winnfield Funeral Home - Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Stonewall
- St. Ann’s Trunk or Treat St. Anns Catholic Church - Sunday at 4 p.m.
Texas
Atlanta
- Trunk or Treat Woods Park - Saturday at 5 p.m.
Carthage
- Candy and Cauldrons Trick or Treating Martin Creek Lake State Park - Saturday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Jefferson
- LOTP Haunted Hayride and Trunk or Treat Brushy Creek Campground Lake O the Pines - Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Longview
- Trunk or Treat (Sensory Friendly) 1402 McCann Rd. - Friday at 5 p.m.
- Trick or Treat Spooktacular Stillwater RV Resort - Friday at 10 a.m.
- Trunk or Treat Family Fun Night Drug Emporium - Saturday at 4 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat hosted by Special Health Resources Woman & Child Health Center of Longview - Saturday from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat Patterson Nissan - Monday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Halloween Trick or treating at the BakerySweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. - Monday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- CHRISTUS Trunk or Treat 3133 Good Shepherd Way - Monday from 10 p.m. to midnight
Texarkana
- Trunk or TreatRegional Arts Center - Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Fall Festival Main Street - Saturday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- SpookFest at the Plex The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express - Saturday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Arkansas
Texarkana
- Fall Festival Washington Academy Charter School - Sunday at 3 p.m.