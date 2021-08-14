SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - Fall is a popular season for many reasons in Shreveport-Bossier. Not only can you find local pumpkin patches, seasonal treats and eats, the best sweaters at local boutiques, but you can also guarantee a string of fun festivals as weather cools down. This list of fall festivals has everyone marking their calendars from August through November.
Geek Out at Geek'd Con - Aug. 13-15
This premier comic book and pop culture convention is a weekend of non-stop fantasy and fun. This year, Geek’d Con will introduce more than 20 popular guests including Alice Cooper, Chris Kattan, Emily Swallow, Peter Fancinelli, John Bradshaw Layfield, Vanessa Angel, James “Murr” Murray, and more. Click here to purchase tickets.
Feed Your Soul at the Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival - Aug. 27-29
This inaugural festival will showcase the soulful delicacies of the South through a weekend of food, live music, family-friendly activities, car show, comedy show, and more. This festival will prove that there’s more than one way to feed your soul. Click here to purchase tickets.
Add the Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Festival to Your Labor Day Plans - Sept. 5
There’s no better time to take advantage of a Sunday Fun Day in Shreveport this fall. The Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Festival is a pre-Labor Day event filled with top performing artists like TK Soul, Wilson Meadow, and more. Click here to purchase tickets.
Hit up the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival - Sept. 18
For the past 17 years, the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival has produced a full day of musical magic in Shreveport’s historic Highland neighborhood. This year, you can experience Grammy nominated vocalist and guitarist Buddy Flett and a slew of other jazz and blues artists. Admission is free. Click here to donate.
Explore Shreveport’s Backyard at the Heritage and Harvest Tour - Sept. 25
Take a self-driving tour along the National Scenic Boom or Bust Byway to experience the well-kept secrets in the rural areas of Caddo Parish. There are more than 10 stops throughout this historic trail that travels through six small towns including home tours, historic church sites, farms, and more backroad gems. For ticket information, click here.
Catch Some Calm at Yoga Farm Fest - Sept. 24-26
The fourth annual Yoga Farm Fest features a variety of yoga-inspired offerings including traditional yoga, meditation, music, sup yoga, homeopathy, acupuncture, wellness talks, kid’s yoga and much more in an outdoor setting. Click here to purchase tickets.
Find Unlimited Fun at Prize Fest - Sept. 24-Oct. 2
Prize Fest is a highly anticipated, two-weekend event that touches the hearts of film lovers, foodies, musicians, fashionistas, and comedy cravers. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience filled with short film screenings, live music, exemplary cuisine and cocktails, fashion runway exhibitions, a live comedy show, and more. Click here to purchase tickets.
Delve Into Farm Fun at Dixie Maze Fall Festival - Sept. 25-Nov. 6
The Dixie Maze Fall Festival is the ultimate autumn experience where you can pipe through a corn maze, pose for pictures in a pumpkin patch, explore farmland on a hayride, trek through haunted trails and dine at murder mystery dinners. Click here to purchase tickets.
Discover Next-Level Art the Red River Revel Arts Festival - Oct. 2-10
The Red River Revel Arts Festival is nine days of art, food, music, and family fun for everyone. This festival showcases local and regional artists that pour their hearts into traditional and unconventional art. For the past 45 years, the Revel have featured visual, culinary, experiential, and top-tier arts for all ages. Click here for ticket information.
Pour Up a Pint at BREW - Oct. 23
BREW is Shreveport’s premiere beer tasting event where beer lovers can bounce from vendor to vendor, sipping unlimited local and regional beer and eating food from the area’s finest restaurants. Click here for updates on tickets to BREW.
Experience Non-Stop Festivities at the State Fair of Louisiana - Oct. 28-Nov. 14
This is Louisiana's largest display of carnival rides, livestock shows, interactive experiences, unique fair foods, live music, eccentric games and more. There’s something for everyone at the State Fair of Louisiana. Click here to purchase tickets.
For more information about events happening in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.