SHREVEPORT, La. - Holy Angels invites the community to the 41st annual TASTE: A Festival of Food and Art on Thursday, September 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. The event will be held in person for the first time in two years. Come join the Holy Angels residents for a night of art, food, music, and dancing.
Tickets to TASTE are $75 per person and include a taste from all restaurant vendors, Holy Angels’ famous lasagna, and complimentary beer and wine. Guests will enjoy the silent auction, live music from Windstorm, performances by the Holy Angels choir, and the chance to buy Split the Pot tickets. TASTE Tickets are on sale at https://www.laholyangels.org/taste/tickets/.
The online silent auction opens September 1 and is open for the public to bid. The auction features more than 200 items, including Holy Angels Resident art, original pieces from local artists, gifts, fine jewelry, experiences, trips, and unique items from across the country. Online bidding runs from September 1 through September 15 at 8:30 p.m. At the event, TASTE guests will have the opportunity to see the auction items and meet the Resident artists behind the artwork.
Before you come to the event, please register for the Silent Auction and encourage your guests to register! From your cell phone text hataste2022 to 76278 and from your computer visit hataste2022.givesmart.com. You may start bidding on September 1. When you come September 15, auction assistants will be available to make bidding fun and easy!
The first Taste was held in September 1981 and has since flourished into an event that is highly anticipated by the community, staff, and especially the Holy Angels’ Residents!
Holy Angels provides job training and placement, day program activities, Applied Behavioral Analysis (outpatient therapy), education, and residential services—all focused on moving individuals to their maximum level of independence.