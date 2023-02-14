SHREVEPORT, La. - Huntington High is hosting this year's Battle of the Drumlines competition.
The lineup of schools include: Green Oaks, Peabody, Woodlawn, McKinley, Whitehaven, Madison, Bulldog Express, Marching Thunder, Jefferson County, Behrman Charter, Lancaster, Rayville, MYAI, Donaldsonville, Northside and just added, Lakeside out of Arkansas and West Orange out of West Orange, Texas.
For tickets to the G Phi W Drumline Competition at Huntington on Feb 25th at 6pm, go here.
Pre-Sale tickets are $5, and $8 on the day of competition.