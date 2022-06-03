SHREVEPORT, La. - Summers are for staying out late, dancing under the stars, strolling along the riverfront, and enjoying the bright new light shows on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge. At least that’s what this summer in Shreveport/Bossier City is for, starting with the first Friday GLO Fest, June 3, featuring the ArtBreak Light Show designed by the students and families who attended and created their own light show at ArtBreak.
Join this FREE, festival of fun with a spectacular light show, Artists’ Market, food trucks, musicians, spoken word artists and theatrical “encounters” along the Shreveport Riverfront at Riverfront Plaza in back of the Shreveport Aquarium from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. The bridge glows at 9 p.m.