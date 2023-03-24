Keep Louisiana Pro-Life RV Tour

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Right to Life will roll through Shreveport this weekend with the "Keep Louisiana Pro-Life" RV Tour.

The aim of the tour is to reach Louisiana citizens with the message that every life is worth protecting, that every mom should be offered assistance, and that Louisiana should keep its pro-life laws in place.

Abbeville resident and pro-life speaker Dustin Bertrand of Lafayette will share his story of choosing hope in the face of immense adversity. 

 The RV tour schedule follows: 

Saturday, March 25th

  • Shreveport Tour Stop: Saturday, March 25th at 1PM at Northwoods Baptist Church (5924 N Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107)
  • Bossier Tour Stop: Saturday, March 25th at 4PM at First Bossier (2810 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111)

Sunday, March 26th

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments