SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Right to Life will roll through Shreveport this weekend with the "Keep Louisiana Pro-Life" RV Tour.
The aim of the tour is to reach Louisiana citizens with the message that every life is worth protecting, that every mom should be offered assistance, and that Louisiana should keep its pro-life laws in place.
Abbeville resident and pro-life speaker Dustin Bertrand of Lafayette will share his story of choosing hope in the face of immense adversity.
The RV tour schedule follows:
Saturday, March 25th
- Shreveport Tour Stop: Saturday, March 25th at 1PM at Northwoods Baptist Church (5924 N Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107)
- Bossier Tour Stop: Saturday, March 25th at 4PM at First Bossier (2810 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111)
Sunday, March 26th
- Sunday morning services at Word of God Ministries (6645 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop – Shreveport, LA 71129)
- 2PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in the parking lot of Carpenter Coffee House (228 Patton Ave, Shreveport. La 71105).
- 5PM at Southern Hills Park (1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118)