SHREVEPORT, La.-A large number of parents and kids turned out to several Trunk or Treat events held in Shreveport.
The goal was to provide a safe, fun place to celebrate Halloween.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the Shreveport Police Department, as well as the Captain Shreve Neighborhood association hosted several events throughout the city.
With a large number of trick-or-treaters expected to hit Shreveport streets this Halloween, the main concern for organizers was hosting an event that was safe for young children.
Parents like Courtney Johnson say their appreciative of the safe trunk or treat environment.
"I feel in this environment that we're in now, it's very safe and fun," she said while attending the event put on by the Sheriff's Office.
The events drew large crowds from around Shreveport as increased participation in Halloween festivities was expected due to a delay in celebration during to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around 70% of Americans plan to participate in Halloween celebrations in 2022.