BOSSIER CITY, La. – The Renesting Project, Inc. is moving this year’s annual fundraiser online.
The non-profit will host a virtual auction Thursday from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Auctioned items will be donated by local businesses.
Founded in Bossier City 11 years ago, The Renesting Project gathers gently used furniture and household essentials, and works with dozens of local agencies and organizations to donate those items to families who cannot afford them.
“I have seen what a difference a family experiences when they are in an empty dwelling, and then when we finish, they have a place to sleep. They have towels to dry off on. They have a lamp to read in the evening when it gets dark,” said Noel Hacker, executive director of The Renesting Project. “It’s life-changing for these families that couldn’t otherwise afford to provide these things for themselves.”
According to Hacker, The Renesting Project earns 30% of its income from its annual fundraiser.
Thursday’s auction will be streamed live on Facebook.
Registration is free, but required to participate in the auction. To register, text RE2020 to 76278.