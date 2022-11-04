MINDEN, La. - If you're a bargain hunter, Webster Parish's 23rd Annual Main to Main Trade Days is for you. It's happening Thursday and Friday (Nov. 4 & 5).
Whether you are an art lover, a bargain hunter, an antique shopper, a flea market and garage sale enthusiast, or you just love the art of shopping; you won’t want to miss the Main to Main Trade Days experience.
The 50-mile route runs from Main Street in Springhill, Louisiana, then down Highway 371 south through the Main Streets of the small Webster Parish towns of Cullen, Sarepta, Cotton Valley, Couchwood to Dixie Inn onto Highway 80 on the Shreveport Road, through Downtown Minden then back south on 371 to the Sibley Road Flea Market, south through Sibley. The food, fun, and shopping begins at dawn each day and runs through dusk.