MARSHALL, Tx. - New this summer, the Marshall Public Library is launching its "Summer Passport Program."
The Summer Passport Program encourages children to get out, and learn about their community.
Participants can pick up a passport from the following locations:
- Marshall Public Library
- Marshall Main Street office
- Starr Family Home
- Michelson Museum of Art
Once a child has their passport, they will be tasked with visiting eight specified and two "traveler's choice" locations, collecting a sticker from each to add to their passport.
Once all sites have been visited, the completed passport can be returned to the Marshall Public Library for a swag bag and a Joe Pine Coffee Co. coupon.
For more information about the Summer Passport Program, call the Marshall Public Library at (903) 935-4465 or email at info@marshallpubliclibrary.org