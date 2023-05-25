SHREVEPORT, La. - The 39th Annual Mudbug Madness kicks off Thursday at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
The festivities start at 11 a.m. In addition to great food, you can groove to some great music including the Crawdads and Papa Mali's Shantytown Underground Band. Then it's Mudbug Madness Rewind featuring the popular 80's band The Boomers. Mudbug Madness Rewind is brought to you by KTBS 3.
The music starts at 5 p.m. Festival admission is $10 per person. Children under 12 and all military with an I.D. get in free. Parking is also free.
Mudbug Madness Festival began in 1984 as a two-day street festival in downtown Shreveport, and is now one of Louisiana's largest and most popular Cajun festivals, featuring renown Cajun, Zydeco, Blues and Jazz artists, mouth-watering Cajun cuisine, raucous contests, and fun for all ages. Now a three-day festival held each Memorial Day weekend, Mudbug Madness is nationally recognized as one of the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events and the American Bus Association's Top 100 Event in the nation.