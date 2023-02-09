BOSSIER CITY, La. - Autosports fanatics, are you looking for a thrilling experience? Nitro Extreme offers speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more.
The nearly two-hour show features cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and daring motorcycle jumps.
The show will be in the Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot today through Sunday.
- Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Special souvenir items, such as T-shirts, will be available for purchase.
Tickets for this year’s shows can be purchased in advance through the website nitroextreme.com