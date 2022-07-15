SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Office of Fair Share is partnering with the Shreveport Police Department for a stop the violence initiative. The “Hoop Don’t Shoot” basketball tournament brings 16 businesses throughout the city together to establish and strengthen relationships with young people from each of their communities.
“This is a great way to start fostering relationships,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Meeting our youth where they are and showing them there’s another path other than violence.”
The tournament will have teams in two different age groups, 12-16 and 16-23.
The tournaments start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 and will be played at A.B. Palmer Recreation Center, Airport Park Community Center, Southern Hills Community Center, and Lakeside Park Community Center. The winning teams will advance to the next round and will play at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at David Raines Recreation Center and Bilberry Park Community Center. The final games take place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Princess Park.
“It’s our hope that these businesses will develop relationships with these young people that extend beyond the basketball court,” said Fair Share Director Leon Wheeler.
In addition to the games, there will be representatives at the tournament from Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Southern University at Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College, Northwest Louisiana Technical College, United States Army recruiters, and mental health specialists.