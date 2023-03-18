BOSSIER CITY, La - Keep Bossier Beautiful launched their eleventh year of Operation Clean Sweep today, and rewarded volunteers with 900 pounds of crawfish.
Numerous civic groups, clubs, and youth organizations took part to collect 9.4 tons of debris overall; consisting of 7,750 lb of household goods, 6,500 lb of bagged trash, and 2,780 lb of metal to be recycled along with 1,760 lb of old tires.
The event is sponsored by the Bossier Police Jury and the Bossier Sheriff's Office as well as Keep Bossier Beautiful.
LA Seafood and Shane's Seafood and BBQ donated the crawfish, and the Bossier Rotary Club cooked up some hot dogs and hamburgers for volunteers.
Keep Bossier Beautiful is always looking for volunteers to keep the parish clean, and Sheriff Whittington said we should strive to keep Bossier Parish clean on a daily basis, not just one day a year.
Whittington encourages everyone to take pride in where they live, and do their part to keep Bossier beautiful.