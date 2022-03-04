BOSSIER CITY, La. - The “Pardi” is coming back, even though Mardi Gras is over.
Make plans to attend "Pardi Gras 2022 - Flashback Friday" on Friday, March 4 at the East Bank District's newest venue, Hurricane Alley LIVE!
Get ready for a combined experience of three amazing decades: the 80s, 90s, and 2000s! Look forward to a wonderful, new venue with a multitude of diverse entertainment, including DJ Jay Whatley, the Molly Ringwalds, The Chee-Weez and That Girl DJ!
This isn't your parent's Mardi Gras Bal! Come in your favorite decade-themed attire for a full night of amazing music, great food, awesome drinks and Pardi!
The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and lasts until midnight. Tickets will be $55 sold in advance. A diverse selection of food and dessert will be provided along with multiple cash bars!
Although this party is about having fun, it is also about giving back to the community. All of the proceeds from the event will be divided equally and donated to the following local non-profits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, Louisiana Association for the Blind, and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Must be 21 years old to enjoy the "Pardi".
Click here to purchase tickets.