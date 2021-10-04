SHREVEPORT, La. – The Red River Revel Arts Festival returns Oct. 2-10 to celebrate its 45th anniversary.
The Revel is the largest outdoor festival in North Louisiana, attracting tens of thousands of locals and visitors to “Celebrate the Arts” together.
The festival brings an extensive lineup of exciting and unique experiences to the Shreveport riverfront. This multi-award winning festival features more than 75 juried visual artists from across the country, over 40 musical, theatrical and performing arts entertainment on two stages, over 20 vendors serving delicious food, and an area dedicated to introducing children to the arts.
The Revel is excited to be producing the festival in 2021 after missing 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Each day will offer new experiences and memories.
