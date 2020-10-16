SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library virtual programming is getting a little spooky this October. Just in time for Halloween, Shreve Memorial Library and paranormal investigator, Dustin Pari, will host Halloween: A Haunted History Friday. The interactive, virtual lecture will be held via Zoom, and registration is required to attend.
With over 25 years of experience researching the unknown, Dustin Pari brings exciting and positive lectures about the paranormal all across the country. Pari has been a part of SyFy television’s Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International, and appearances on Destination Truth and Ghost Nation.
Pari will bring his experience and research for an interactive discussion of Halloween’s haunted history. Using his wacky and slightly offbeat sense of humor to balance the light and dark material that makes up the paranormal world, Halloween: A Haunted History will explore what it is about Halloween and fall that makes this time of year so enchanting and mystifying. The lecture will also shed some light on the spooky shadows of Halloween history and lore.
The discussion will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday via Zoom and will last approximately one hour with Q&A and a after. It is free and open to the public. Those interested in participating may register at https://bit.ly/ShreveHalloween.
For more information about Dustin Pari, please click here.