BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's about to go down! Shreveport-Bossier City is hosting the Super Retriever Series and Dock Diving Dog Competition this weekend.
SRS features the best dog and handler teams from around the country as they compete on the dock and in the field for thousands of dollars in prize money and a chance to win the annual SRS Crown Championship.
The ArkLaTex is welcoming 150 dogs to compete in outdoor sports in the Field and on the Dock for 7 days of competition starting with the Super Retriever Series (SRS) Super Dock competition on October 15-17, 2021, and Retriever Trials October 19 – October 24.
It's happening near Bass Pro Shops by the Red River.
