SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Father's Day 5K Run & Walk will be held at Southern Hills Park in Shreveport on Saturday, June 10 at 8 a.m.
This race is open to both fathers and mothers so the whole family can participate.
Click here for details.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.