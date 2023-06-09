SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Father's Day 5K Run & Walk will be held at Southern Hills Park in Shreveport on Saturday, June 10 at 8 a.m. 

This race is open to both fathers and mothers so the whole family can participate.

