SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Fire Department along with Local IAFF 514 celebrated their 4th annual Fire Ops 101 today to bring awareness to the challenges and needs that firefighters face on a daily basis.
Participants suited up in protective clothing, donned breathing devices, and rushed into a fire simulation to get a first-hand experience of what it's like to fight fires.
The Local International Association Firefighters Union says this is a great way to work together with city administration to support the needs of the Shreveport Fire Department.
This event brings public servants and politicians attention to what fire fighters experience on a basic level, and what the department has to offer.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux was in attendance, and said he's thankful for this impactful event because it will allow him to understand better what first responders and firefighters experience, and also says the event has made him appreciate Shreveport fire fighters even more than he already does.