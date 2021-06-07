MARSHALL, Texas - The 59th Annual Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers® Festival is dancing it’s way to the ArkLaTex. The event will be held at the Marshall Convention Center in Marshall, Texas on June 10-12. This year, the festival is going Mardi Gras style.
Square dancing is a clean, family oriented, fun activity and entertainment for all ages. At this year’s festival, you’ll meet new dancers and make new friends. You’ll also have the opportunity to meet the officers from the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers®, plus many other officers and dancers from all over Texas will be there to greet you.
Here’s what’s coming up:
- Trail End Dance 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, Texas State Callers’ Association
- Pre-Festival Dance 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, East Texas Square & Round Dance Association
- 59th Texas State Festival 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, June 12
Admission is free for non-square dancers/spectators.
Square and round dance lessons are offered throughout the year by local clubs. If you are interested in learning how to square dance, please visit East Texas Square and Round Dance Association’s website www.squaredancetx.com or etsrda.com.