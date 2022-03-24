SHREVEPORT, La. - In celebration of Women’s History Month, Kristi J. Woodard and a group of fellow filmmakers present “StorytellHERS,” a showcase of works by female filmmakers in our area. Woodard is the curator and invites the public to come out and enjoy a program of short films that are by and about women.
Screenings will be followed by a Filmmaker Q&A.
Featured filmmakers include:
- Tralicia Allen
- Christine W. Chen
- Camille Gladney
- Melissa Goslin
- Debi King McMartin
- Jaya McSharma
- Melissa Munds
- Vernae Ewing Thompson
Event Info: Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Robinson Film Center. Tickets are $10.50.
(Masks/Face Coverings will be required)
Get tickets at https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/12906?siteToken=7kwb2jgywr57359ppj431h2mhc