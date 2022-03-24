StoryTellHERS

SHREVEPORT, La. - In celebration of Women’s History Month, Kristi J. Woodard and a group of fellow filmmakers present “StorytellHERS,” a showcase of works by female filmmakers in our area. Woodard is the curator and invites the public to come out and enjoy a program of short films that are by and about women.

Screenings will be followed by a Filmmaker Q&A.

Featured filmmakers include:

  • Tralicia Allen
  • Christine W. Chen
  • Camille Gladney
  • Melissa Goslin
  • Debi King McMartin
  • Jaya McSharma
  • Melissa Munds
  • Vernae Ewing Thompson

Event Info: Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Robinson Film Center. Tickets are $10.50.

(Masks/Face Coverings will be required)

Get tickets at https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/12906?siteToken=7kwb2jgywr57359ppj431h2mhc

 

