Shreveport, LA – Local musician, Chuck Jones, will conduct a Summer Music Benefit Concert on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Red River Brewpub in Shreveport from 6pm to 10pm. Admission is free and is a smoke free environment. Concert goers are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items to be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. The event will feature multiple bands, raffles, giveaways and limited munchies.
What: Summer Benefit Concert to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
When: Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6pm – 10pm
Where: Red River Brewpub, 1200 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
Why: Event to provide non-perishable food for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
Cost: Free, but donations accepted