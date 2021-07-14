TYLER, Tx - As entertainment venues across the nation and here in the ArkLaTex continue to get back to operations during this time of Covid-19, so does the summer of fun at places like the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Texas.
The zoo has some big things happening right now that's sure to catch the attention of the animal lovers in all of us, like behind the scenes "Animal Experiences."
One of the best way to ensure your family gets to enjoy the animals is by purchasing your tickets online before you arrive.
Paul Swen of the Caldwell Zoo joined First News to to talk about what you can expect before you walk past the lions, tigers, and bears.
Stay with KTBS and First News for more updates on how your family can enjoy venues this summer like the Caldwell Zoo.