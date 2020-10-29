SHREVEPORT, La. - State Fair of Louisiana is still letting people get into the fair spirit despite the fair changing dates thanks to COVID-19. 

Starting Thursday through November 8th, the state fair is hosting Taste of the State Fair. 

Thirteen fair food vendors will be set up at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. 

Parking and admission is free and cash and credit cards are accepted.   

Here is a list of food vendors.  

  • It's All About The Bacon
  • Corn Dogs / Lemonade / Nachos
  • Funnel Cakes / Lemonade / Nachos
  • Turkey Legs / Sausage On A Stick
  • Philly Cheesesteak / Polish Sausage / Italian Sausage / Hamburgers / Fries / Cheese Fries / Lemonade
  • Deep Fried Candy Bars / Oreos / Twinkies
  • Gyros / Street Tacos / Gyro Fries / Greek Salads
  • 1/2 Lb. Black Angus Burgers / Giant Pork Tenderloin / Ribbon Fries / Hot Dogs
  • Chicken On A Stick / Cheese Fries / Lemonade
  • Pizza / Stuffed Pizza / Sromboli / Calzones / Cheesy Sticks / Pretzels
  • Cotton Candy / Candy Apples / Caramel Apples / Popcorn
  • Ice Cream / Sundaes / Shakes / Root Beer Floats / Cheese Cake / Chocolate Covered Strawberries
  • The Nut Shack

The State Fair of Louisiana has been rescheduled for April 29th to May 9th. 

For more information about Taste of the State Fair Click here.  

