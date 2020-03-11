SHREVEPORT, La - The Vernardos Circus is in town and you can find it in Riverpark across from Sci-Port. The Venardos Circus is a Broadway-style animal free circus name after Ringmaster Keven Venardos. Show continue daily through Sunday, March 15th.
Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries- old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. An amazing assortment of performers includes a new cast featuring Guinness World Record holder Brad Weston (golf juggling and sword walking), Derileisy Ramos (aerialist), Manuel and Ilenay Acosta (duo rola bola and duo straps), Chase Culp (comedy) and Rachel Bell (foot juggling and Roman rings). “Broadway” Brian Pollock (Flea Circus Ringleader) also will be returning with some amazing new content for the pre-show hour.
Tickets: General Admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth under age 12. Babes in arms are free with a paying adult (24 months and younger). Premium Reserved seating is priced from $35 to $45. Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com