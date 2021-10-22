SHREVEPORT, La. - We're going to the dogs again this weekend as Shreveport hosts the UKC Total Dog Invitational.
The three-day event kicked off Thursday with Weight Pull, Agility, and Nosework. On Friday, dogs can compete in Obedience and Rally Obedience. Dogs will earn performance points based on their qualifying scores. The event will conclude on Saturday with conformation and a formal awards dinner. Dogs that have qualified in at least one performance event will compete in a randomly selected conformation group where they will earn conformation points. Performance and conformation points will be calculated, and the top ten dogs will be announced at the evening's banquet.