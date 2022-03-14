VIVIAN, La. - All of the activities leading up to the weekend's big Redbud Festival in Vivian are underway this week.
This morning on KTBS 3 First News, we got a preview of what to expect.
Click here to learn all about the festival.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!