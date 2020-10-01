DIXIE INN, La - It is time for Paddle Webster. Bring your kayak, canoe, or pirogue for an adventure down Bayou Dorcheat. On this six mile paddle between Dixie Inn and Sibley, you’ll discover beautiful cypress trees, a retired train trestle and sand banks to stop for selfies and resting. It is for the frequent paddler or for those just getting into the sport.
- Check in begins at 8:00 AM, safety instructions at 8:30 AM and launch at 9:00 AM. A shuttle will be provided to assist paddlers getting to and from their vehicles.
**Please arrive by 8:00 AM if you would like to use the shuttle to drop off your vehicle at the end of the route.
- Stick around after the paddle for a fish fry from Seafood Empire and refreshments provided by Coca-Cola Bottling of Minden.