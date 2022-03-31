Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
BRUNCH AND BOARD
Brunch & Boards will be hosted on most Saturdays or sometimes Sundays. Please check our list of events to confirm the date/time. Join us for a great time, some food, and mimosas. This open workshop is our most popular event and will surely be your favorite workshop!
This event occurs monthly on the 1st and will be held at 9443 Mansfield Rd Ste C Behind State Farm Insurance office in Shreveport. Tickets are $55.
THE INCREDIBLES
Join us as we kick off our 2022 Twilight Talkies series! We will be showing "The Incredibles" on the front lawn of the museum for FREE!! Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a movie under the stars. Local food trucks will be on hand with yummy treats to enjoy starting at 6:00 PM. Movie begins at 8:00 PM. Picnics allowed. This event is hosted by the R.W. Horton Art Gallery at 4747 Creswall Avenue in Shreveport.
Trucks: The Hot Dawg Hut, Ono's Hawaiian Grill, Frios Gourmet Pops, and Dripp Donuts.
KOE WETZEL
Catch Koe Wetzel in concert on Friday, April 1 at Brookshire's Grocery Arena in Bossier City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.
Koe Wetzel, the Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer is a touring phenom, selling over 120k tickets last year alone. Following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album Sellout, including ballpark stadium shows, Koe made Pollstar’s ‘Top Worldwide Tours’ in 2020 and 2021.
GROWN FOLKS FRIDAY
Grown Folks Friday will be held at 6881 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport on Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m.
Grown Folks Friday is strictly for the grown or those 21 and up. This will be a night of live music and entertainment. $100 tables cover admission for 8 people. Individual adult admission is $20. BYOB beverage only.
Click here to purchase tickets.
STAR CUTE KID CONTEST
The 2022 Star Cute Kid Contest will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport on Sunday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10.
To enter email photos to : starwearyourcrown@gmail.com, Contest ends Wednesday, August 10 at 12 noon. Winners will be announced on Sunday, August 28 at the Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett St, Shreveport, LA 71101. The deadline to submit original photos is August 10, 2022. Encourage your friends and family to vote by “Liking” your Childs photo on the LSFFF “Star Cute Kid” Contest album on the LSFFF FB Page.
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
Wreaths Across America tour will be held at LSU Shreveport Campus on Friday ,April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
The Shreveport Garden Study Club welcomes the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour at One University Place in Shreveport on Friday, April 1st, the WAA MEE will hold a private event for area K-12 student groups. On Saturday , April 2nd the MEE tour
will be open to the public. The tour event is open from 9am – 4pm.
MASK PHOTO CONTEST
The 2022 Mask Photo Contest is open to all ages. Participants' mask entry photos will be on display at the Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Festival Plaza.
Masks must cover the top of your face, each category will require a $10 entry fee donation, you can enter more than one category. The deadline to enter is August 1, 2022.
All participants must submit a photo wearing a mask and select a category.
Mail photo, along with your name, phone number, email, and $10 entry fee donations are payable to 360 Sports and Training Academy, 2533 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 115, Shreveport, LA 71118.
Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and contacted by phone. The category entry with the highest votes will receive a 2022 contest category framed certificate and massive bragging rights. The first and second runner-up in each category will receive a runner-up certificate and a few bragging rights.
Categories
Best Mask (traditional colors or theme)
Best Original Themed Mask (make your own concept and theme)
Best Youth Entry Mask (12 yrs old and below)
Best Couple or Group Masks (must show more than one person)
Your impact and your support go towards the compassionate work and vital Spirit of 360 Sports and Training Academy and PHP Outreach charity programs impacting children in our community.
THE LADIES OF ROAYLTY BEST SELFIE ART CONTEST
The Ladies of Royalty Best Selfie Art Contest is open to non professional and professional artist ages 18 and older, registration is free.
Enter the Ladies Royalty Best Selfie Photo Contest for a chance to win bragging rights, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards.
The Ladies of Royalty Art Prize celebrates art for emerging and established artists in Shreveport Bossier and surrounding areas.
The Selfie competition is the latest opportunity for the Shreveport Bossier art community to expand and reach all artists.
So, can you shoot a winning selfie? Can you create a new kind of selfie? Submit up to 3 creative selfie images, taken by mobile phone only, email submissions to: sbladiesofroyalty@gmail.com for your chance to win the emerging artist art award and the established artist art award, 1st ,2nd and 3rd place ribbons will be presented. The winners and runners up artwork will be exhibited at the Shreveport Bossier Taste of Mardi Gras event to be held February 2023. The contest is free to enter, deadline to submit selfies is Thursday ,September 22, 2022.
A RED RIVER WINE EVENT
CORK XVI: A Red River Revel Wine Event is Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at Festival Plaza in Shreveport.
Enjoy the area's premier spring wine event with all your friends - be seen on the scene of CORK XVI! Receive a signature CORK wine glass and spend the afternoon socializing and tasting from a selection of over 100 wines and impeccable bites from local eateries. Wine experts will be on hand to offer advice and answer questions. Live music, raffle drawings, and fun await at CORK XVI!
Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased by clicking here.
SPRING PLANT SALE
The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are very excited to announce that they will host their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. until Noon at the Red River Research Center, located at 262 Research Road, Bossier City off Highway 71-South, just past Parkway High School. Turn right at the Big Red Barn. This is a new location for the Master Gardeners.
There will be a wide selection of perennials, shade plants, unique vines, and fragrant herbs for sale. In addition, many varieties of native plants grown by Master Gardeners will also be available. Some of these include Hydrangea, Louisiana iris, Angel Trumpet, Pollinator Plants, Hanging Baskets, and Louisiana Super Plants. Local Master Gardeners will be available to help you select the best plants for your yard and garden, answer your gardening questions and provide advice. Our local horticulturist, Mark Wilson, will be available to answer any questions about plant identification, diagnosing plant problems, insects, diseases and weeds and how to control them. Samples for identification should be fresh and placed in plastic bags or containers.
Proceeds from the plant sale fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the community. For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318)408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com
R.C. CAR SHOW
Troubled Souls R.C. Car Show will be held at Red River South Marina and Resort on Saturday, April 2 at 8 a.m. Admission is free.
The Car Show will include music, food and fun for all ages.
Proceeds will go to help Domestic Violence Victims be free from a life of abuse.
NIGHT IN THE COUNTRY
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Kiss Country 93.7 FM and Landers will host “Night in the Country” Concerts in the Park Series. This country-western concert series continues on Sunday, April 3, 2022, with headliners Cody Cook and The Bayou Outlaws at Boothill Speedway, 9144 Daytona Drive, Greenwood, LA from 6:00-8:00pm.
Bring chairs and blankets to enjoy this all ages show under the stars. Kids activities available before the show. Food trucks on site. All “Night in the Country” concerts are free to the general public.
RICKEY SMILEY AND FRIENDS
An evening of Rickey Smiley and Friends will be held on Saturday, April 2 at the Jack Howard Theater in Monroe, Louisiana. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets.
CRAWFISH FESTIVAL
Be sure to mark Saturday, April 2nd on your calendar and join us at Longview Mall's Signature Event, CRAWFEST, from 3-9pm, where we will also be welcoming Special guests TURTLEMAN and TURTLEGAL from Animal Planet's "Call of the Wildman"!
You don't want to miss this Cajun Throw down!! There will be great music, crawfish for sale by the pound with all the fixin's (you can vote for the Best Crawfish!), Cornhole Tournaments, Ax Throwing, Vendors Booths, Kid's area with inflatables, and so much more!! BJ's Brewhouse will also be there with beverages to help wash those crawdaddys down!!
Both General Admission and VIP Tickets will be available for the event. VIPs will have their own private bar inside the heated/cooled VIP tent where they can relax and enjoy the music and festivities. The VIP's will also have their own full cash bar. The first 100 VIP ticket holders to arrive will receive awesome Swag Bags loaded with a BJ's Brewery drink coupon, t-shirts, Special Store discounts and much, much more!!
And even more exciting is that ALL VIP ticket holders will have Turtleman and Turtlegal to themselves for a special 1 hour VIP Event inside the VIP tent later in the evening!!!
But, of course, Turtleman will be available to all General Admission ticket holders to meet and take photos with as well!!
Click here for tickets.
FOUR STATES RODEO
The Four States Fair and Rodeo runs April 1-10, 2022 at 3700 East 50th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Gate admission is $7 per adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Click here for tickets.
