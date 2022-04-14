Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
The Easter Eggstravaganza will be held at Airline Baptist Church in Bossier City on Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Join us on Good Friday for the Easter Eggstravaganza at the all-new Shelton Sports Complex with an egg hunt, food trucks, face painting, and more. Invite your peeps.
Chimp Chat is a special tour for an exclusive group of chimp lovers, with a behind-the-scenes look at life at the sanctuary and in-depth conversation with the experts on the Chimp Haven staff.
Chimp Chat attendees will enjoy:
A behind-the-scenes tour
Special presentation by Chimp Haven care staff
An up-close-and-personal glimpse at the Chimp Life
Private access to the Chimp Haven merch store.
This will be at 13600 Chimpanzee Place in Keithville, La beginning at 2 p.m. Chimp Chat events are only for ages 10 and older. Admission is $75.
This event will be Saturday, April 16.
Join us Saturday, April 16 for the Bossier City Farmers Market 2nd Annual “Easter Egg Scramble” sponsored by our good friends at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office and InstaGraham Events.
We will have more than 1,500 Easter Eggs filled with all kinds of goodies for the kids and some amazing coupons for the adults. The market is open 9 a.m. -1 p.m. but the Scramble times will be at 11 am and 12 noon in the large grassy area in the market. Free and open to children 10 and under. Don't forget face painting, balloons, live music, and food trucks!
We will have tons of free giveaways for this special event. Bring the entire family, and don’t forget your Easter basket!
Enjoy the more than 75 Vendors every Saturday, April - November at the Bossier City Farmers Market. Come hungry, leave happy!
For more information, please visit www.BossierCityFarmersMarket.com.
Gin Blossoms will perform at Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City in Paradise Theater on Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $30 and up.
Gin Blossoms' blockbuster 1992 album New Miserable Experience spawned four Top 40 hit singles, and established the Arizona quintet as one of the top rock groups of that decade. More than 25 years have passed since the release of New Miserable, and now Gin Blossoms are back with their best set of songs in years.
Join us for the Chamber of Commerce 1st Annual Eggs-travaganza on the Sabine. We will have a helicopter egg drop, games, contests, pictures with the Easter Bunny and concession stands! This will be held Sunday, April 16 at the at the Dennis Freeman Memorial Memorial River Park.
THE 2022 OUTLAW NATIONALS CAR SHOW BE HELD IN JEFFERSON, TEXAS. Here's the schedule of events:
APRIL 15 & 16, 2022
FRIDAY, April 15, 2022
3 PM -7 PM REGISTRATION (OUTSIDE AUNTIE SKINNERS)
8 PM-12AM KARAOKE (INSIDE AUNTIE SKINNERS)
SATURDAY, April 16, 2022
8 AM – 12 PM SHOW DAY REGISTRATION (OUTSIDE AUNTIE SKINNERS)
9 AM – TBD VEHICLE JUDGING
3 PM – LIVE AUCTION ON THE STREET AT ANNOUNCERS’ BOOTH (AUSTIN ST & VALE ST)
4-5 PM ANNOUNCEMENT OF ALL AWARDS, WIPEOUT BOARD WINNERS & 50/50 DRAWING
9 PM - 1 AM - DEL RIO BAND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT (INSIDE AUNTIE SKINNERS)
This event is FREE to the public, so come on out and visit with the car owners and enjoy their vehicles.
The East Texas Gusher Days, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Gladewater invite our East Texas communities to join the family fun at the 2022 East Texas Gusher Days. The main event will take place Easter weekend, Friday, April 15th, 1 p.m to 10:30 p.m and Saturday, April 16th, 7 a.m to 10 p.m. with the Annual Gusher Days Bass Tournament Saturday, April 23rd.
Friday, April 15th Schedule
- 1 - 10 p.m. Food and Craft Vendors
- 2 p.m - Helicopter Egg Drop, children ages one to ten
- 8 - 11:00 p.m. - Darrin Morris Band live on the Gusher Days Stage
Saturday, April 16th Schedule
- 7 - 10 a.m. - LIONS Pancake Breakfast at the Big Derrick Pavillion
- 8 a.m. - 1 p.m - CASI Chili Cook-Off
- 8 a.m. - 1 p.m - Classic Car Show, judging begins at 10 a.m.
- 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. Food and Craft Vendors
- 12 and 3 p.m - League of Lions Wrestling
- 2 p.m. Brownie Bowl Licking Contest
- 7 - 10 p.m. - Noonday Band live on the Gusher Days Stage
Both days will feature a unique shopping and dining experience with local arts and crafts and food vendors, live music with street dancing, health fair, and plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy. Children’s activities include inflatables and games, face painting and airbrush tattoos, and on Friday, a petting zoo and helicopter egg drop.
COME CELEBRATE JESUS WITH US!! FREE FOOD! FREE CANDY! FREE GLOW IN THE DARK EGG HUNT! A GREAT TIME OF FELLOWSHIP WITH THE FAMILY. EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO COME. BRING YOU KIDS AND COME JOIN THE FUN. FRIDAY, APRIL 15 AT 7 P.M. AT CHAMPIONS BIBLE CHURCH IN ATLANTA TEXAS.
Get your tickets to see Garrett Jacobs at The Stage at Silver Star on Friday, April 15 in Bossier City. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets.
