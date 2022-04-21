Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
The Dayton's Dream Foundation Basketball Tournament will be held at Bill Cockrell Community Center in Shreveport on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Admission is $10. The Dayton's Dream Foundation Basketball Tournament will include three days of fun for everyone. A meet and greet will be held Friday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. The basketball tournament will be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and the awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 2-5 p.m. Teams can pre-register by calling 318-510-1536.
Shreveport Mavericks 2022 home games are currently scheduled at Centenary Gold Dome in Shreveport for:
Shreveport Mavericks Pro Basketball Team plays in the ABA League and is one of the winningest organizations in the league. This year's 2022 team is back after being sidelined for 3 years. Prior to the team's stoppage of play, the Shreveport Mavericks won Championships in 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2010. Let's all #MAVUP!
The Annual Stop The Violence Basketball Tournament will be held at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center in Shreveport on Friday, April 22-Sunday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Admission is $10.
For information on entry fees, for teams registration, sponsorships, donations or to be a vendor please contact Felicia at 318-510-1536. The registration deadline is Friday, April 8, 2022.
The Performing Arts program at Bossier Parish Community College is ecstatic to announce the premiere of The Rat’s Tale of Cinderella, an all-new, fairytale princess children’s musical.
Performances are set for April 22, 29 at 7:00 p.m. and April 23, 24, 30, and May 1 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.
This sparkling princess production – adapted by the Dean of Communication and Performing Arts, Dr. Ray Scott Crawford – tells the familiar story of a mistreated, but plucky young woman whose life is transformed through magic and love. Audiences will be excited to experience this well-known story told through the point of view of the animals. Join Alphonse and Gaston, the Rat Brothers, as they narrate their story! Brimming with physical comedy, funny jokes, interactive Q&As, and astonishing theatrical effects.
Seating is general admission. For children of all ages. Tickets are $5.
Click here to purchase tickets.
The Davis Rice Memorial Angel Run and Walk will be held Holy Angels in Shreveport on Saturday, April 23 at 8 a.m. Registration is $25.
The David Rice Memorial Angel Run and Walk supports Holy Angels, which provides individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities a path to self-fulfillment through education, empowerment, spirituality, independence and work. Register before March 31, $25. From April 1-8, $30. April 9 - Race Day, $35. Begins at 8 a.m. Afterparty until 11:30 a.m. 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport. Registration at https://www.laholyangels.org/angelrun/.
Click here for tickets.
GloryFest ’22 will be held at the Lot in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, April 23 at 12 pm. Tickets are $10 and up.
The first-ever benefit concert called GloryFest ’22 will feature vendors, food trucks, door prizes, music and more.
Click here for tickets.
The No Limit Reunion Tour is taking over Bossier City's own Brookshire Grocery Arena on Saturday, April 23! The No Limit Reunion Tour begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, Fiend, Mia X, Choppa Style, Mr. Serv On, Juvenile and Ying Yang Twins!
Tickets start at $59. Click here to purchase.
The 20th Annual Scottish Tartan Festival is coming to Minden, Louisiana on April 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will be held at Scotland Farms.
Celebrate Scottish culture and heritage through traditional music and dance, storytelling, living history exhibitions, Scottish Highland Cattle herding, a dog show, a children's area with hayride, broadsword demonstrations, Highland Games, and the March of the Clans, led by Red River Pipes and Drums, our local bagpipe corps. Musicians include traditional Scottish band Smithfield Fair of Baton Rouge, LA, traditional Scottish/Irish band, Emerald Accent from Laurel, MS, Celtic Rockers, Cleghorn, from Dallas, TX and traditional folk and rock fusion musicians, Highland Reign, of Indianapolis, IN. Scottish Highland dancing by the Thistle Dancers and Pipers of Natchitoches, Louisiana and belly dancing by The Gems of Shreveport are a feature of this year's event. A market with a variety of items for sale including kilts, Celtic jewelry, apparel, art, and much, much more will add to the experience.
Price is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-11 and 5 and under free.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST