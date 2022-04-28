Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Presley and Taylor will perform at the Louisiana State Fair Spring Fest at the fairgrounds in Shreveport on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. Concert admission is free with a gate ticket.
Presley and Taylor have honed their craft since their early teenage years, along the way performing a sold out show with Pam Tillis at the Grand Ole Opry, hitting sanctioned CMA Fest stages several years in a row, and opening for the likes of Martina McBride, Jimmie Allen and many more. Their talent and tenacity attracted the attention of industry veteran James Stroud, whose name is attached as writer, musician or producer to over 150 #1 hits, and he serves to this day as their music producer.
Shreveport Mavericks 2022 home games are currently scheduled for:
- Friday, April 8
- Friday, April 22
- Friday, April 29
- Saturday, April 30
- Tuesday, May 10
- Friday, May 20
- Saturday, May 21
This will be held at the Centenary Gold Dome in Shreveport. Tickets start at $8. Game starts at 7 p.m. Shreveport Mavericks Pro Basketball Team plays in the ABA League and is one of the winningest organizations in the league. This year's 2022 team is back after being sidelined for 3 years. Prior to the team's stoppage of play, the Shreveport Mavericks won Championships in 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2010. Let's all #MAVUP!
The Performing Arts program at Bossier Parish Community College is ecstatic to announce the premiere of The Rat’s Tale of Cinderella, an all-new, fairytale princess children’s musical.
Performances are set for April 22, 29 at 7:00 p.m. and April 23, 24, 30, and May 1 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.
This sparkling princess production – adapted by the Dean of Communication and Performing Arts, Dr. Ray Scott Crawford – tells the familiar story of a mistreated, but plucky young woman whose life is transformed through magic and love. Audiences will be excited to experience this well-known story told through the point of view of the animals. Join Alphonse and Gaston, the Rat Brothers, as they narrate their story! Brimming with physical comedy, funny jokes, interactive Q&As, and astonishing theatrical effects.
Seating is general admission. For children of all ages. Tickets are $5.
Click here for tickets.
Spring Fest 2022 will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport April 28 - May 8, at 11 am. Admission is free on weekdays before 3 pm.
Spring Fest will include eleven days of family fun for everyone!
- Carnival Rides & Games
- Fair Food
- Live Music (Free with gate admission)
- Street Entertainers
- Indoor Commercial Exhibits
- Livestock Show
- Car Show (Sun, May 1)
- Fiesta at the Fair (Sun, May 1)
The 21st Annual Croquet Classic will be held on the LSUS lawns in Shreveport on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25 and up.
Whether or not you have ever hit a croquet ball or you’re the family reunion champion, there’s a spot for everyone.
This fantastic community event is fun and inspirational! While players of all levels are dressed in croquet whites and enjoying delicious croquet cuisine, provided on the beautiful lawns of the LSUS campus, we will have a chance to hear from people whose lives were changed through Community Renewal’s Adult Renewal Academy (ARA). All proceeds from the event go to support the Adult Renewal Academy, an adult education program located in our community’s toughest areas.
The Scooter Baby Ministries Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, April 30 at Western Hills Baptist Church in Shreveport from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be vendors, door prizes, a raffle, food, and free games and crafts for the kids! The event is held on the weekend before Mother's Day, so there should be plenty of gift items for Mom for sale.
The mission of Scooter Baby Ministries is to raise money to buy baby dolls for Alzheimer's and Dementia patients in or out of nursing homes. These dolls make a huge difference in the quality of life for the patients. The price is $6 per car.
