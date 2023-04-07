Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
78TH ANNUAL FOUR STATES FAIR & RODEO
- April 6-13
- Time: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM
- Cost: $15-$25
- Four States Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building
3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR
ENJOY A GREAT NIGHT OF FOUR STATES FAIR RODEO. ALL TICKETS INCLUDE ADMISSION TO THE FAIR!
DON DC CURRY COMEDY SHOW
- April 7, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 618 Commerce St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
- $35
Don DC Curry Comedy Show will be held at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in downtown Shreveport on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $35.
Don Curry is an American actor and stand-up comedian. He is best known for starring as Craig's crazed Uncle Elroy Jones in Next Friday and Friday After Next and for his role on the sitcom Grace Under Fire.
GOOD FRIDAY COMEDY SHOW
- April 7, 2023
- 6:30 PM
- 5700 West 70th Street Shreveport, LA 71129
- Free
The Good Friday Comedy Show and Family Movie Night will be held at Family Life Center in Shreveport on Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Come out for an evening of comedy and fun. The Good Friday Comedy Show will feature comedian Tonja D.
KOE WETZEL
- April 7, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
- Brookshire Grocery Arena - formerly CenturyLink Center
- From $40
Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has revealed his Road to Hell Paso North American headline tour and is coming to Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.
NHBC Glow in the Dark - Easter Egg Hunt
- Fri, Apr 7, 7 PM- 9 PM
- Northern Hills Baptist Church
6000 Sammy Ln, Texarkana, AR
Join us Friday, April 7th at 7:00pm for Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt.
Tell your friends and make plans to attend!
This event is for all ages through the 6th grade.
There will be Pizza, Drinks and Door Prizes.
Please register ahead!
This will help us properly prepare for this
event. Follow this link: https://northernhillsbc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1657086
MUDBUGS HOCKEY EGGS'TRAORDINARY SHREVEPORT WEEKEND
- 7:11 PM to 10:00 PM
- 3207 Pershing Blvd Shreveport, LA 71109-5348
- (318) 636-7094
- George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum
- Ticket prices vary
Join the Shreveport Mudbugs for an EGG'traordinary weekend at George's Pond, April 7 and 8. Come watch the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey team face off against the Corpus Christi IceRays in their last regular season home game weekend! Both games begin at 7:11 p.m.
There will be an Easter Egg Hunt before the doors open on Saturday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. for the kids.
Ticket prices vary.
EASTER EGG SCRAMBLE AT THE BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- April 8, 2023
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 E Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111-3266
- Bossier City Farmers Market
- Free
Join us on Saturday, April 8 for the Bossier City Farmers Market's 3rd Annual “Easter Egg Scramble” at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, sponsored by our good friends at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office and InstaGraham Events.
We will have more than 2,000 Easter Eggs filled with all kinds of goodies for the kids and some amazing coupons and free prizes for the adults. The market is open 9 a.m. -1 p.m. but the Scramble times will be at 11 a.m. and 12 noon in the large grassy area in the market. Free and open to children 10 and under. Don't forget face painting, balloons, live music, and food trucks! Located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.
We will have tons of free giveaways for this special event. Bring the entire family, and don’t forget your Easter basket!
Enjoy the more than 75 Vendors every Saturday, April - November at the Bossier City Farmers Market. Come hungry, leave happy!
EGGFEST 2023
- April 8, 2023
- 10:00 AM
- 2833 Viking Dr. Bossier, LA 71111
- Free
Eggfest 2023 will be held at the Pentecostals of Bossier on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
EggFest 2023 will have 12,000 eggs to give away. This family-friendly event will include inflatables, food, Easter basket raffles, and more. Make sure and tell your friends, family and neighbors about this fun weekend.
HE HAS RISEN EASTER GOSPEL CONCERT
- April 8, 2023
- 8200 St Vincent Ave Shreveport, LA
- $15 and up
He Has Risen Easter Gospel Concert will be held at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Shreveport on Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 and up.
The Easter Gospel Jubilee Concert will feature the World Renowned Swanee Quartet, the Tally Boys Keynotes II and special featured guest, the Frierson Gospel Singers.
FIRST BOSSIER EGGSTRAVAGANZA AT FREEDOM FIELDS
- April 8, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- 2810 E Texas Street Shreveport, LA
- Free
First Bossier’s Eggstravaganza will be held at Freedom Fields in Bossier City on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. This event is free and is open to the community.
Easter Eggstravaganza event is designed for kids and families to have a safe, fun, and memorable experience. There will be fun for children of all ages, inflatables, fun photos, face painting, candy, music, food trucks, and more than 40,000 eggs. Come and enjoy Bossier City’s largest egg hunt at Freedom Fields.
Easter Fest and Easter Egg Hunt
- April 8
- 11 am- 3 pm
- C.C. Antione Park
- 1740 Milam Street
The City of Shreveport and SPAR are holding a Citywide Easter Fest and Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday.
Meet the Easter Bunny
- Sat, Apr 8, 12 PM
- Learning Express Toys of Shreveport
5804 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA
Meet the Easter Bunny at Uptown!! This event is FREE ~ no reservation needed.
Easter Eggstravaganza!
- Sat, Apr 8, 10 AM
- Cargill Park
2800 Cargill Drive, Shreveport, LA
If you live in the Shreveport/Bossier Area or you KNOW someone who does - join us at our Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA!
Easter Egg Hunt for Eggs’traordinary
- Sat, Apr 8, 5:40 PM
- Hirsch Memorial Coliseum - George's Pond
3207 Pershing Blvd, Shreveport, LA
Starting at 5:40 on the grassy area just right of the box office we will be holding 3 different age group Easter egg hunts.
1st: 5 and under
2nd: 6-10
3rd: 11 and up
Community Easter Egg Hunt
- Sat, Apr 8, 4 PM
- Natchitoches Church of the Nazarene
112 E 5th St, Natchitoches, LA
Join us for a very special Easter celebration!
There will be plenty of prizes and an egg-hunting activity for children!
2023 5K ANTI-BULLYING WALK
- April 8, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- 4109 Pines Rd Shreveport, LA 71199
- (888) 400-9758
- SPAR - Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation
- $10 for ages 13-18, $15 for ages 19 and up, $5 for ages 7-12, and free for ages 6 and under
Join the Outreach Services Community Development Corporation for The 5K Anti-Bullying Walk at Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The 5K Anti-Bullying Walk serves to bring awareness to bullying in various forms: school and social media. The fundraiser is open to the public. Admission is $10 for ages 13-18, $15 for ages 19 and up, $5 for ages 7-12 and free for ages 6 and under. Participants ages 13 and up will receive a t-shirt with paid registration.
49TH ANNUAL STREET ROD REUNION
- April 8, 2023
- 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- 8000 E Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 349-3886
- Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack - Event Space
- $35 early registration/$40 day of show; free for spectators
The 49th Annual Street Rod Reunion will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack in Bossier City. The oldest car club in Louisiana puts on this annual show. There will be 100+ street rods that are judged independently to win cash and prizes totaling $10,000.
There will be games and oldies music. Spectators can expect to take a trip back in history to see these beautiful vehicles. A silent and live auction is always exciting. Proceeds benefit Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission and Shriners Hospital for Children.
*Participants are invited to a welcome pizza party on Friday, April 7, 2023*
THE CANDLE POURING EXPERIENCE
- April 8, 2023
- 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM
- 717 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (312) 806-7977
- Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center
- $49.99
Clean Slate Botanicals’ Candle Pouring Experience provides a place where friends can gather, connect, and create. Create lasting memories and a candle that is unique to you. This session is available on Saturday, April 8 at the Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center in downtown Shreveport from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Admission is $49.99.
Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show
- Sat, Apr 8, 10 AM – 2 PM
- Minden Airport
100 Aviation Dr, Minden, LA
Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show is a great event for the family to come out and enjoy. There will be aircraft and cars on display, food, live music, pilot competitions, pilot meet and greets, a car show, as well as vendor booths from local businesses.
Bayou Pots (Dutch Oven Cooking)
- Sat, Apr 8, 10 AM – 1 PM
- Lake Bistineau State Park
103 State Park Rd, Doyline, LA
- $3
Lake Bistineau State Park hosts dutch oven cooking classes on the second Saturday of every month! Dutch oven cookers from near and far meet at the Rally Pavilion for cooking demonstrations and tastings of all meals cooked. Cooking demonstrations start at 10:00 AM and lunch is served at noon. Every month has a different theme. For more information contact Bill Ryan at 318-453-8453.
Easter at Freedom
- Sun, Apr 9, 10:30 AM
- Freedom Church
2225 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
Easter Sunday is a great opportunity for friends & family to gather together to celebrate the day Jesus conquered the grave and gave us VICTORY!
Free Donuts & Coffee, photo booth & Freedom Kids will be doing a scavenger hunt in the Kids Wing!
Worship Center doors to open at 10:00a for service at 10:30a.
Join us for Easter at Freedom & Plan Your Visit!
Easter Bunny Video Call ~ Talk to the Easter Bunny ~ Kids Family Fun Event!
- Sun, Apr 9, 1:00 – 1:30 PM
- Texarkana Metropolitan Area, Texarkana, TX
THIS EVENT TAKES PLACE ON THE ZOOM APP. To sign your child up, click here.
Easter Celebration!
- Sun, Apr 9, 10:30 AM
- Texarkana Convention Center
2910 S Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana, TX
Doors open at 9:45 for coffee & donuts with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST