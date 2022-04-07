Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
FOUR STATES RODEO
The Four States Fair and Rodeo runs April 1-10, 2022 at 3700 East 50th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Gate admission is $7 per adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Click here for tickets.
SPRING STREET MUSEUM
Learn all about Shreveport History at the Spring Street Museum! This is for ages 10-18 and will be held on Friday, April 8 at LSU-Shreveport University Center. Time is from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. There's a $10 Course Fee (This course is a flat rate fee regardless of the number of registrations purchased.)
BEASTER BUNNY
Hoppity hoppin' down that dark and dusty trail... With his pink, button nose he smells your fears and with his big, floppy ears he hears your screams! The Beaster Bunny is coming to town for YOU!
Grab your photos with NecroManor's very own Beaster Bunny at our Boardwalk Location and add something spooky to your family photo album! Photos are all FREE and will be posted on our Facebook afterward!
This will be at the Louisiana Boardwalk on Friday, April 8 at NecroManor Haunted House from 6 to 10 p.m.
GUN COLLECTORS
The Ark-La-Tex Gun Collectors Gun and Knife Show will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m. General admission is $10, children 12 and under free.
If you enjoy shooting sports, hunting, or family protection, you should attend the Ark-La-Tex Gun Collectors Gun and Knife Show.
Click here to purchase tickets.
PLANT SWAP
The Downtown Plant Swap will be held at the Lot Downtown Shreveport on Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
Bring plants to sell, trade or give away. Garden-related crafts and art, too. There will be plants to swap, free items, plants for sale, garden items, vendor items and more.
We encourage you to bring at least one plant or garden item to swap or give away. You are not limited on the number of items that you bring, but all plants must be pest-free. You can bring items to sell, but we ask that you also bring some things to swap or give away.
Bring seeds, plants, cuttings, starters, pots, garden tools, garden art, wind chimes, soil, bags of compost, gardening books or brochures, etc.
Please pot your plants individually and wrap your cuttings individually; it will make it easier to trade them.
Please include tags with information regarding the name of each plant, cutting or seed and if you wish, information on how to plant/care for them. People will need to know the names of what they are getting.
Bring your items to swap, a couple of cardboard boxes for the stuff you will swap, tags that say what your plants are, a few dollars in case you want to buy something, but mainly bring a big smile.
CAP'S EASTER FUN DAY
CAP's Easter Fun Day Event that will be happening on Saturday April the 9th.. CAP will also be honoring Mr. Tommy Mayes and the late Jimmy Thomas. This will be in Springhill, Louisiana at 115 East Church Street. There will be prizes and a giveaway.
EASTER MARKET
East Bank Easter Market will be held at East Bank District and Plaza in Bossier City on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
The April Easter Market will showcase artists latest creations. Come join us and celebrate this reemergence of outdoor events. Make a stop in the East Bank during the Easter weekend. Bring the kids and the pets. There will be a scavenger hunt throughout the East Bank District from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Everyone that completes the scavenger hunt will receive a prize egg and will be entered into a drawing for a large gift basket.
EASTER EGG HUNT
The American Rose Center will host a fun and relaxing Easter event for families on Saturday, April 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road. (Rain date is Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and cost is $5 per person or $20 per carload. The day will feature Easter-themed games with prizes for children to play, crafts and face painting. Children can plant seeds in an egg, do a nature scavenger hunt and receive some rose growing education. There will also be additional activities and information for guests.
Prizes will be awarded to the children finding the Silver and Gold eggs in each age category. There will be 10,000 eggs to find!
Hunt times are as follows:
• Ages 1-2, 11:00
• Ages 3-4, 11:30
Ladybug Release 12:00
• Ages 5-7, 1:00
• Ages 8-10, 1:30
• Festival ends at 2:00, park open until 5:00 p.m.
Children will be invited to help release 27,000 environmentally-friendly ladybugs into the gardens to help protect our roses from harmful insects.
Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $10 each and rides on the Roseland Express will be $5. Concessions will be available for purchase on the grounds.
MERMAID BREAKFAST
Meet and greet our beautiful mermaid and our mermaid princess at Shreveport Aquarium on April 9, 2022! Enjoy a fun breakfast of pancakes with sprinkles, eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, juice and coffee. Pick out your mermaid name and sing-along with our mermaids and listen to storytime. Photo and autograph session, games, mermaid crafts and more! Free admission to the aquarium after your experience to visit all of our mermaid's underwater friends! Two seatings are available at 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Seating is limited and tickets will sell fast.
TOM SEGURA
Tom Segura I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 and up.
Actor, comedian, writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100+ city Take It Down Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). Paste Magazine described him as having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.
Click here for tickets.
PRO WRESTLING
Live professional wrestling at its best, League of Lions proudly presents The Wrestling Classic 9. Come out and enjoy one of the best pro wrestling shows in Texas. Complete with a fully stocked concession stand and pick up some merchandise from your favorite wrestler. BYOB. Coolers welcome, NO GLASS BOTTLES. This will be held at at D-Rocks Gym in Marshall, Texas on Saturday, April 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. and bell rings at 7:30. Tickets are $7 for adults, kids 5-12 are $5 and children under 5 get in free.
AUTISM AWARENESS
Positive People with Positive Attitudes (P3A) Family Fun Day for Autism Awareness is back to celebrate families and loved ones who are part of the Autism community. This event is Saturday, April 9 at Teague Park in Longview, Texas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have activities, games, vendors, face painting, and much more! Families and community supporters are encourage to join us at the park for a safe fun day full of people who share a common interest.
Feel free to bring lawn furniture and picnic supplies.
